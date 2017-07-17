Disney Reveals What the New Star Wars Themed Land Will Look Like With a Detailed Model

Disney revealed what the new Star Wars themed land (Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge) will look like at D23 Expo 2017, which is currently under construction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts, with a very detailed model of the amazing looking attraction. Construction on Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge began in 2016 at both parks and they are currently scheduled to open sometime in 2019.

Both Star Wars-inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life. Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. (read more)