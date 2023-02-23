Popular Beers That Are No Longer Available

Listmaker Rhetty for History looked back at once-popular beer brands that were discontinued and/or made unavailable over the last century, some with names still recognizable today. While beer availability has grown exponentially over the past few decades, these specific losses bear some recognition.

At one point or another we have all felt the pain of losing a favorite food or drink that used to be sold. ..The beer market is no different. Many have come and gone over the years, while others have went through changes and just aren’t the same. …but the good news is there are a ton of choices compared to what there used to be.