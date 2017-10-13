Laughing Squid

Disabled Kids and Adults Experience Floating Like Astronauts in a Joyous Zero Gravity Flight

The European Space Agency (ESA) teamed up with Novespace and Rêves de Gosse on August 24th, 2017 to allow a group of disabled children and adults to experience what it was like for astronauts to float in space. As part of their “Kid’s Weightless Dreams” flight, they brought five ESA astronauts along with the excited group on a joyous zero gravity flight on board a converted Airbus A310 Zero-G in Bordeaux, France.

Eight children from five ESA member states – UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and Italy –boarded the converted Airbus A310 in Bordeaux, France on 24 August as part of the Kid’s Weightless Dreams campaign organised by Novespace and Reves de Gosse.

The children also took part in science demonstrations, including lighting a candle, mixing liquids of different densities, playing ping-pong with bubbles of water and working a fidget spinner to demonstrate the effects of microgravity. (read more)

images via European Space Agency and Novespace


