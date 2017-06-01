Inventor Colin Furze Turns a Jet Hand Dryer Into a Dirty Baby Washing Machine

On the latest episode of Furze’s Invention Show, British inventor Colin Furze turned a jet hand dryer into a dirty baby washing machine. Colin made cleaning poopy diapers a little bit easier.
