Inventor Colin Furze Turns a Jet Hand Dryer Into a Dirty Baby Washing Machine

On the latest episode of Furze’s Invention Show, British inventor Colin Furze turned a jet hand dryer into a dirty baby washing machine. Colin made cleaning poopy diapers a little bit easier.

