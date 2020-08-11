A Beautiful Realistic 3D Printed Diorama of a Freediver Swimming With a Manta Ray Inside a Resin Sea

3D artist RAYCLAY has created an absolutely beautiful and highly realistic dioramic sculpture of a freediver swimming with a giant manta ray. Both the diver and the ray were 3D printed, then further refined with light-curing putty before being painted. Once both figures were in place, the artist encased them in a cured epoxy resin that simulated the ocean around them.
I made Manta Ray and Freediver Diorama, and I tried to visualize the realistic sea with digital sculptures and epoxy resin.
RAYCLAY has also created other beautiful, aquatic-themed 3D epoxy sculptures.
via The Awesomer