A Beautiful Realistic 3D Printed Diorama of a Freediver Swimming With a Manta Ray Inside a Resin Sea

by on

3D artist RAYCLAY has created an absolutely beautiful and highly realistic dioramic sculpture of a freediver swimming with a giant manta ray. Both the diver and the ray were 3D printed, then further refined with light-curing putty before being painted. Once both figures were in place, the artist encased them in a cured epoxy resin that simulated the ocean around them.

I made Manta Ray and Freediver Diorama, and I tried to visualize the realistic sea with digital sculptures and epoxy resin.

RAYCLAY has also created other beautiful, aquatic-themed 3D epoxy sculptures.

