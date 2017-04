Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Didga the really impressive skateboarding cat, went against every protective instinct ingrained into the feline brain and willingly fell backwards with her feet facing forward, right into the arms of her trusted human Robert Dolwett.

A thousand percent against their instinct, Didga (cat) overcomes the urge to spin to point her feet in the direction falling, she “trusts” me to catch her as she falls straight back into my hands. That’s trust!