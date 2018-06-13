Norman Reedus Travels Across a Ravaged World in the Intriguing New Video Game ‘Death Stranding’

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS released an new trailer at E3 2018 for Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima‘s upcoming video game published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for PlayStation 4. The mysterious, yet intriguing trailer follows Sam Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he travels across a ravaged world through deadly rain and carries a baby in a protective tank. A release date for Death Stranding remains unconfirmed.
