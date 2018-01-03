Laughing Squid

Deaf Man Is Brought to Tears After Hearing for the First Time in 30 Years

Joseph Augusta of Austin, Texas was left with only 50% hearing in his right ear, after getting spinal meningitis at 14-months-old. On March 21st, 2012 he was activated with a cochlear implant by Advance Bionics. 30 minutes after the implant was activated, Augusta was brought to tears. The 31-year-old could actually hear the differences in people’s voices around him. Being able to hear his loved ones speak for the first time, brought an incredible rush of emotions over Joseph.

