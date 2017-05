On their latest episode of Trailer Mix, Mashable Watercooler created a fantastic new trailer for Deadpool that imagines what the raunchy superhero film would be like as a heartfelt, Oscar worthy drama.

Something about one of the raunchiest comic book movies ever – at its heart is a tender love story. We take a look at how sensitive this move could be if you strip away the comedy and sprinkle in some drama-rama.