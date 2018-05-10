Laughing Squid

Deadpool Apologizes to David Beckham for Making Fun of His Voice in the First Film

Deadpool digs deep and heads to the home of David Beckham to formerly apologize for making fun of his voice in the first Deadpool film. Another hilarious promo from 20th Century Fox for the upcoming Deadpool 2 film, which is set to pop into theaters on May 18th, 2018.

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

