A Beautiful Butterfly That Disguises Itself as a Dead Leaf

The Indian Oakleaf is a fascinating nymphalid butterfly that reveals vivid colors when its wings are outspread but looks just like a dead leaf when its wings are closed. This allows for perfect camouflage for hiding in plain sight within the tropical regions of Southeast Asia.

Kallima inachus, the orange oakleaf, Indian oakleaf or dead leaf, is a nymphalid butterfly found in Tropical Asia from India to Japan. With wings closed, it closely resembles a dry leaf with dark veins and is a commonly cited example of camouflage.