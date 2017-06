Filmmakers Rob Savage, Jed Shepherd, and Samuel Dore have created Dawn of the Deaf, a short horror film about a sonic pulse that goes off and infects the population of people who are able to hear it. The deaf individuals in the community are then forced to join together to survive the bizarre undead outbreak.

via Vimeo Staff Picks