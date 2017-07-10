Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Dave Made a Maze, A Film About a Man Who Builds a Cardboard Maze While His Girlfriend is Away

by at on

Gravitas Ventures released an official trailer for Dave Made a Maze, a quirky upcoming film directed by Bill Watterson and starring Nick Thune, Meera Rohit Kumbhani, Adam Busch, and James Urbaniak. The trailer features a man named Dave (Nick Thune) who builds a maze out of cardboard over the weekend while his girlfriend is away. It will release in select theaters on August 18th, 2017.

Dave, an artist who has yet to complete anything significant in his career, builds a fort in his living room out of pure frustration, only to wind up trapped by the fantastical pitfalls, booby traps, and critters of his own creation. Ignoring his warnings, Dave’s girlfriend Annie leads a band of oddball explorers on a rescue mission. Once inside, they find themselves trapped in an ever-changing supernatural world, threatened by booby traps and pursued by a bloodthirsty Minotaur.

Dave Made a Maze

image via Dave Made a Maze

More posts about: Film

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Three things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

1. We offer hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

2. We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

3. Our email list features each day’s blog posts.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.