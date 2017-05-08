Laughing Squid

Dancing Pikachu Mascot Gets Yanked Off Stage After Deflating in the Middle of a Performance

During the 2017 Pokémon World Festival in Incheon, South Korea, a dancer in a Pikachu mascot costume was yanked off stage by a barrage of security guards after deflating in the middle of a performance. The roughed up Pikachu was later brought back to the show to finish their act after being reinflated.

