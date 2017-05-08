Dancing Pikachu Mascot Gets Yanked Off Stage After Deflating in the Middle of a Performance

During the 2017 Pokémon World Festival in Incheon, South Korea, a dancer in a Pikachu mascot costume was yanked off stage by a barrage of security guards after deflating in the middle of a performance. The roughed up Pikachu was later brought back to the show to finish their act after being reinflated.

This Pikachu dancer's costume started to deflate and it looked like the dancer was urgently bundled off by government security agents. pic.twitter.com/5dLLc1bopd — Paul Haine (@paul_haine) May 5, 2017

via Nerd Approved