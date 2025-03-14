Damian Lewis Reads a Tender 1987 Love Letter From John le Carrè to His Wife Jane Eustace

A mustachioed Damian Lewis read a tender letter from 1987 written by novelist John le Carré, whose real name was David John Moore Cornwell, to his beloved wife Jane Eustace after 15 years of marriage. The couple was so in love, despite his infamous philandering, that she died within three months of his death in 2020.

British novelist John le Carré married Jane Eustace in 1972, and together they raised three sons while he established himself as a master of the espionage genre. He sent her the following letter in 1987, fifteen years into their marriage.

The letter is particularly touching, as Lewis lost his own beloved wife Helen McCrory in 2021. The reading was part of “A Night in the Theatre”, a fundraiser for the KOKO Foundation in London.

For over 120 years, KOKO has been at the heart of Camden’s vibrant culture. That legacy continues with the KOKO Foundation, a registered charity dedicated to changing lives and creating transformative opportunities. A Night at the Theatre was a special fundraising edition of Letters Live in support of the KOKO Foundation, celebrating Benedict Cumberbatch’s role as Global Ambassador.