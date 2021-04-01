Two Determined Dachshunds Dig Out the Giant Container Ship That Was Blocking the Suez Canal

Always wanting to be helpful, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund (previously) and little brother Oakley put their little paws in the dirt and went to work digging out “Ever Given”, the giant container ship from where it was stuck in the Suez Canal. The work for the two doxies began on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after strong winds blew the ship into a position where it blocked both banks of the shipping channel. The job was finally was complete when the ship was freed on Monday, March 29, 2021.

The media doesn’t like to give us credit, but it was actually two hard working little wiener dogs who cleared the Suez Canal? and freed the EverGreen container ship to continue on its way.