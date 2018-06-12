Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Cyberpunk 2077, A Dark Futuristic Video Game Based on the Cyberpunk 2020 Tabletop Game

by at on

Cyberpunk 2077

Microsoft revealed an exciting cinematic trailer during their E3 2018 press conference for Cyberpunk 2077, an upcoming role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt Red (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt) and based on the Cyberpunk 2020 tabletop game. The dark futuristic game will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC sometime in 2019.

Night City, California. Year 2077.

The world is broken. MegaCorps manage every aspect of life from the top floors of their sky-scraping fortresses. Down below, the streets are run by drug pushing gangs, tech hustlers, and illegal braindance slingers. The in-between is where decadence, sex and pop culture mix with violent crime, extreme poverty and the unattainable promise of the American Dream.

You are V, a cyberpunk. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners and corporate life-hackers, today is your first step to becoming an urban legend.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP