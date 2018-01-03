Zuleika Sequeira of Toronto, Ontario captured footage of her dad using an old sword to hilariously slice through a hill of snow that covered a table outside of their home, pulling out the perfect piece of snow cake, and then taking a bite.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Loading...
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.