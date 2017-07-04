Cubetto, A Programmable Wooden Robot That Helps Teach Kids Ages 3 and Up the Basics of Coding

Cubetto is a programmable wooden robot, created by the Islington, UK company Primo Toys, that was designed to help teach kids ages 3 and up the “basics of computer programming through adventure and hands on play.” The fine folks at Primo Toys are currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help launch two brand new adventure packs (Swarmy Swamp and Polar Expedition).

Much like playing with Cubetto, computational thinking is about breaking down tasks into a logical sequence of steps to reach an objective. In fact, computational thinking is something we do every day to solve all kinds of problems, big and small.

Thinking about the world around us the same way we think in the world of Cubetto is empowering. It gives us the confidence to try things out, break the rules, and shape our environment. Which is pretty amazing!

Playtime with Cubetto is collaborative, because you learn that complicated tasks are best tackled by more than one person. It encourages creativity by showing you there is no right or wrong way to reach your objectives and make the impossible possible.