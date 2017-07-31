Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Crushing 1,500 Sheets of Paper With a 144 Ton Hydraulic Press

by at on

Finnish couple Lauri and Anni Vuohensilta of the Hydraulic Press Channel have created a new video where they crush 1,500 sheet of paper with their 144 ton hydraulic press. It ends with an awesome explosion that sends one of their cameras flying.

Crushing 1,500 Sheets of Paper With a Hydraulic Press


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy