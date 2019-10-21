Creepy Rhubarb ‘Eye’ Pies

In 2017, cake and food enthusiast Lorraine Elliott, aka “Not Quite Nigella”, created wonderfully creepy vanilla-scented rhubarb mini-pies, each with a big lidded eye peeking out from the crust

Be careful my pretties because you never know who might be watching you! Because on Friday the 13th or Halloween, even pies have eyes! A vanilla scented rhubarb tart is given a creepy twist with the easiest Halloween friendly decoration!

Elliott shared the recipe with step-by-step instructions. The recipe also included a bizarre, but amusing true conversation she had with her trainer Nina.

“I’m so hungry I’m going to eat someone’s face off!” she said with madness in her eyes, while kneeling dangerously close to my face. “How long have you been on this diet?” I asked. “A day,” she said solemnly. …She got so desperately hungry that a new neighbour upstairs had started to cook some food just near where we were working out. … He did not invite her up to try some and she was sad. I offered her a rhubarb tart but alas that wasn’t high protein enough. Moral of the story: eat pies even ones with eyes or you could possibly want to eat someone’s face off.

