Light Artist Explains the Magical Process of How Holograms Are Created

Light artist Matthew Schreiber explained how he creates holograms, noting how the multi-step process of capturing light waves through lasers is magical to him, even if he doesn’t know how it’s going to come out in the end.

When I’m physically processing the holograms, which is a lot like photography, you still can’t see anything. So there’s this sort of tension when you’re making something that you have no idea if it’s going to work or not. There is a magic to the material that I’ve been drawn to conceptually but also just physically. It’s still exciting for me because I never know what I’m going to see.

Schreiber’s work is part of the Getty Exhibition “Sculpting with Light”, which runs August 20 through November 24, 2024.

Holograms produce the magical illusion of three-dimensional objects floating in space. They were made possible by the invention of laser technology in the 1960s, and since then, many artists have experimented with the art form.

Some of Schreiber’s Holograms

