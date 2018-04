A post shared by J Stryker (@strykerkun) on Jan 31, 2018 at 4:40pm PST

Jonathan Stryker (a.k.a. “J Stryker“) is an adventurous Miami artist and cosplayer who has spent the past 12 years perfecting his costume craft. Stryker posted a large collection of photos on Instagram and Facebook showcasing how his skills allow him to magically transform into any pop culture character.

via Bored Panda