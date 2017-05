A post shared by Cork Speaker (@corkspeaker) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:17pm PDT

Leedeyeon created the Cork, a micro Bluetooth speaker that sits on top of empty beer and liquor bottles to amplify the sound. The sound boost of the Cork varies with the size and shape of the bottle used. The Cork started its life as a project on Kickstarter and is currently available to purchase from The Ggumim.

A post shared by Cork Speaker (@corkspeaker) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:21pm PDT

A post shared by Cork Speaker (@corkspeaker) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:18pm PDT

A post shared by Cork Speaker (@corkspeaker) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:31pm PDT

A post shared by Cork Speaker (@corkspeaker) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:34pm PDT

via The Verge