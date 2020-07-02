An Amazing Continuous LEGO Marble Run System That Automatically Returns Balls to the Start

The very talented designer Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks built an incredible continuous LEGO marble run system that features an elevator to automatically return the marbles to the start. Allemann also built and alternator that sends incoming marbles in opposite directions
Over the last couple of weeks I’ve been working on expanding the functionality of my marble run system. One of the most popular suggestions I’ve been receiving was to add a way of automatically returning the balls to the start, so it could run in a continuous loop.
Marble Run Alternator Test. #LEGO #MarbleRun pic.twitter.com/EOjUBYzQyA
— Jason Allemann (@jasonallemann) June 23, 2020
Built an elevator for my marble run. Here's a continuous loop. pic.twitter.com/uX6hUyxO0w
— Jason Allemann (@jasonallemann) June 26, 2020
Here’s the original version of the machine.
via Nerdist