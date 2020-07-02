Laughing Squid

An Amazing Continuous LEGO Marble Run System That Automatically Returns Balls to the Start

The very talented designer Jason Allemann of JK Brickworks built an incredible continuous LEGO marble run system that features an elevator to automatically return the marbles to the start. Allemann also built and alternator that sends incoming marbles in opposite directions

Over the last couple of weeks I’ve been working on expanding the functionality of my marble run system. One of the most popular suggestions I’ve been receiving was to add a way of automatically returning the balls to the start, so it could run in a continuous loop.

Here’s the original version of the machine.

