Conan O’Brien Visits a Lively Classroom of Very Smart Students During His Goodwill Trip to Haiti

Conan disrupts the learning process and meets the future president of Haiti at Ecole Nouvelle Zoranje in Port-au-Prince.

After a certain expletive was uttered in Washington, DC regarding certain countries, talk show host Conan O’Brien decided to visit Haiti , one of the countries named, to find out for himself whether it was accurate. What he found instead was a lively classroom of very smart elementary school children at Ecole Nouvelle Zoranje . O’Brien danced with the children, learned grammar with them and even let them put ribbons in his hair. But the most insightful part of his visit to the school happened spontaneously when the students gathered around Conan’s car to say goodbye and proudly shared the history of their country and their specific thoughts about the United States.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!