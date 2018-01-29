Conan O’Brien Visits a Lively Classroom of Very Smart Students During His Goodwill Trip to Haiti

After a certain expletive was uttered in Washington, DC regarding certain countries, talk show host Conan O’Brien decided to visit Haiti, one of the countries named, to find out for himself whether it was accurate. What he found instead was a lively classroom of very smart elementary school children at Ecole Nouvelle Zoranje. O’Brien danced with the children, learned grammar with them and even let them put ribbons in his hair. But the most insightful part of his visit to the school happened spontaneously when the students gathered around Conan’s car to say goodbye and proudly shared the history of their country and their specific thoughts about the United States.
Conan disrupts the learning process and meets the future president of Haiti at Ecole Nouvelle Zoranje in Port-au-Prince.
Other clips from Conan’s visit to Haiti includes conversations with and passionate history lessons from the people on the streets of Port-au-Prince.