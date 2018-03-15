On a pec popping episode of Conan, host Conan O’Brien put on a bald cap and trained to be Dwayne Johnson‘s stunt double for the upcoming film, Rampage. Things went south for O’Brien pretty quick though. Rampage is set to smash its way into theaters on April 13th, 2018.
