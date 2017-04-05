CollegeHumor Mocks the Trend on Facebook Where Text Is Added to the Top and Bottom of Videos

CollegeHumor has created an amusing new video where they mock the letterboxing trend on Facebook where people post videos featuring text on the top and bottom to explain exactly what is happening. In their sketch, a group of individuals try to come up with new sketch ideas. A man on the couch, who is covered in garbage and is getting wasted, suggests that they just make a random video with text on the top and bottom and watch the views rolls in.

