Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

CollegeHumor Mocks the Trend on Facebook Where Text Is Added to the Top and Bottom of Videos

by at on

CollegeHumor has created an amusing new video where they mock the letterboxing trend on Facebook where people post videos featuring text on the top and bottom to explain exactly what is happening. In their sketch, a group of individuals try to come up with new sketch ideas. A man on the couch, who is covered in garbage and is getting wasted, suggests that they just make a random video with text on the top and bottom and watch the views rolls in.

A Video With Text On Top And Bottom

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.