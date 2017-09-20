Inventor Colin Furze Makes Dreams Come True In His New YouTube Red Series ‘Furze World Wonders’

In this YouTube Red Original Series, brilliant inventor and all-around mad genius, Colin Furze, lends his creative influence to some super fans. From helping a struggling indie band achieve rock god status to getting a couple of space-obsessed siblings into the record books, Furze World Wonders follows Colin’s master plans from concept to mind-blowing completion.

Furze World Wonders is an upcoming YouTube Red original series starring brilliant British inventor Colin Furze that follows him as he sets out to help other people's dreams come true. He uses his creative talents to help a "struggling indie band achieve rock god status," a bus driver get a little more boost out of her school bus, and finds a way to turn a desolate demolition site into a thriving BMX park. The ten episode series will premiere on September 28th, 2017.

