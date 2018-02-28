Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Japanese Man With Steady Hands Stacks Coins to Create Gravity Defying Sculptures

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

A Man With a Steady Hand Stacks Coins to Create Gravity Defying Sculptures

TANU, a Japanese man with a very steady set of hands, carefully stacks coins to create all sorts of amazing, gravity defying sculptures. His finished, mind blowing works of art are available to view on Twitter.

via The Awesomer

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP