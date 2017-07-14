Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

How to Build an Impressive Balancing Bridge Out of Coins Without Using Any Glue

by at on

The Q channel has created a great new video tutorial on how to easily build a balancing bridge out of coins without the use of glue. They used close to 200 coins when creating their bridge.

How to Easily Build a Balancing Bridge Out of Coins Without Glue

Related Laughing Squid Posts




Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

  
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Laughing Squid Privacy Policy