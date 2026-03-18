Feisty Cockatiel Uses a Colorful ‘Emotional Support Mug’ to Cope With the Loss of His Avian Sibling

A feisty 16 year old cockatiel named Zugda requires that his very colorful “emotional support” mug be with him wherever he goes. His human Kate, who hand-raised him from four weeks old, said that he began this attachment after his avian sibling passed away.

For the last 2 years, he’s had this emotional support mug. We looked after my husband Tim’s family bird. After he passed away, Zugda, I think, felt that loss and that mug had become his one and only. And I have to carry around wherever I go.

Kate also mentioned that Zugda is very particular about what he wants and how he wants it.

He wants me holding the emotional support mug all throughout the day. If he thinks that the mug isn’t coming, he won’t get on my hand at all ….You can scratch him, but only if I kind of pretend that my face is scratching him and then suddenly he’ll just be like, “No, no, no. That was like the wrong feather.” And he’ll just start pecking you.