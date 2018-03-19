Laughing Squid

Clown Core Performs Their Bizarre Song ‘Hell’ While Inside of a Large Porta Potty

Clown Core Hell

Adult Swim shared a strange music video that features the musical duo, Clown Core, performing their bizarre song “Hell” while inside of a large Porta Potty. Their song is available to purchase on Amazon and iTunes. According to Urban Dictionary, clowncore is a style of music “having fast paced beats and usually containing a combination of D’n’B, trance, hip hop, acid, and circus music.”

