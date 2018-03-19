Clown Core Performs Their Bizarre Song ‘Hell’ While Inside of a Large Porta Potty

Adult Swim shared a strange music video that features the musical duo, Clown Core, performing their bizarre song “Hell” while inside of a large Porta Potty. Their song is available to purchase on Amazon and iTunes. According to Urban Dictionary, clowncore is a style of music “having fast paced beats and usually containing a combination of D’n’B, trance, hip hop, acid, and circus music.”
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.