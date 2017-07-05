Laughing Squid

Amusing Chuck E. Cheese Animatronic Malfunctions

TPMvids has shared an amusing montage video featuring their top 10 animatoric malfunctions and fails from Chuck E. Cheese restaurants throughout North America.

One of the main draws of the Chuck E. Cheese restaurants has been its animatronic figures with the Chuck E. Cheese Show. Some Showbiz Pizza Place restaurants had it’s own animatronic show, and they were converted to the Chuck E. Cheese character animatronics. A lot of the animatronics are showing their age and some haven’t been taken care of too well.

Chuck E Cheese Animatronic Malfunctions

