A Sparkling Miniature Galaxy Created Out of Vividly Swirled Paints Captured Under a 8K Macro Lens

German photographer and fluid artist Roman de Giuli has created “Chroma Galaxies”, a sparkling miniature universe created with vivid paints. This swirling world was created within a Petri dish and captured under an 8K macro lens, giving it the sense of being much larger than it actually is.

…specialized in practical effects and experimental fluid art. His compositions mainly consist of fluids, powders, and colors which are applied on glass planes and Petri dishes to create vivid, three-dimensional scenes. High-resolution stills and 8K videos are captured with macro lenses to cover tiny areas in enormous reproduction scales.

via The Awesomer