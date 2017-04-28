Laughing Squid

Chris Pratt Prank Calls an Exotic Pet Shop to Ask Questions About His Talking Stick Bug (Baby Groot)

While appearing on BBC Radio 1‘s The Matt Edmondson Show, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Chris Pratt took on Matt‘s “AlphabetiCall” challenge by prank calling an exotic pet shop and asking for information about his talking stick bug (Baby Groot). Pratt cruised through the conversation with the pet shop employee while starting each sentence that he spoke with the next letter of the alphabet.

