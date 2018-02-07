Laughing Squid

Artist Chris Piascik Is Kickstarting a Book Featuring His Favorite Daily Drawings From the Past 10 Years

10 Years of Daily Drawings

New England illustrator and graphic designer Chris Piascik is in the process of creating 10 Years of Daily Drawings, a 100-page book featuring his favorite daily drawings that he created from the past ten years. Piascik is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.

The book will be about 100 pages and include drawings ranging from 2007 through 2017. I’ve remastered a bunch of the old ones, and there will be a few other surprises including illustrations by some awesome friends. (read more)

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

