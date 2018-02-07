Artist Chris Piascik Is Kickstarting a Book Featuring His Favorite Daily Drawings From the Past 10 Years

The book will be about 100 pages and include drawings ranging from 2007 through 2017. I’ve remastered a bunch of the old ones, and there will be a few other surprises including illustrations by some awesome friends. (read more)

New England illustrator and graphic designer Chris Piascik is in the process of creating 10 Years of Daily Drawings , a 100-page book featuring his favorite daily drawings that he created from the past ten years. Piascik is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.

