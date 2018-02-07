Laughing Squid

Chopped Cheese Sandwich Creator Shares How He Was Inspired by His Roots to Serve His Community

Great Big Story went to Hajji’s Blue Sky Deli at 110th Street and 1st Avenue in Harlem to speak with manager Salah Alhubaishi, the man who created the famous “Chopped Cheese Sandwich” of New York City. A very amiable Alhubaishi shared his inspiration for this combination– his Arabic roots, his love for Harlem and his noble drive to keep his sandwich affordable for everyone in the neighborhood.

We are here for a long time helping the community and serving the community. Chopped cheese is like everything to the community because it’s affordable and delicious, so everybody like[s] it.

Ain't nothin better than a chopcheese! #chopcheese

A post shared by Hajji's (Blue Sky Deli) (@hajjis110) on

