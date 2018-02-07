Chopped Cheese Sandwich Creator Shares How He Was Inspired by His Roots to Serve His Community

We are here for a long time helping the community and serving the community. Chopped cheese is like everything to the community because it’s affordable and delicious, so everybody like[s] it.

Great Big Story went to Hajji’s Blue Sky Deli at 110th Street and 1st Avenue in Harlem to speak with manager Salah Alhubaishi, the man who created the famous “ Chopped Cheese Sandwich ” of New York City. A very amiable Alhubaishi shared his inspiration for this combination – his Arabic roots, his love for Harlem and his noble drive to keep his sandwich affordable for everyone in the neighborhood.

