Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Choose Your ‘Stay at Home’ Video Game Character

by on

@linadirector

##fyp ##viral ##fun

? ???????????? ???? – alextattoo

Film director alivpo created an amusing selection of characters with appropriate outfits to choose from while playing your real life “stay at home” video game.


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved