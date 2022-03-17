Little Chihuahua Dances ‘Swan Lake’ With Her Ballet Dancing Human

A little chihuahua named Joya quite gracefully danced a passage from Swan Lake (Op. 20a, TH 219 – 4. Scene) with her ballet dancing human Karin Baumann during a competition in October 2021. According to Baumann, the pair took 11th place.

(translated)… just missed the final. 11th place

The pair performed the same routine at Crufts 2022.

Swan Lake… With Joya at Crufts in Birmingham. Simply an unforgettable adventure! We will never forget that!! And are sooo proud with the 6th place.

Baumann also performed a fiery dance to a soundtrack by Feuer with another little dog named Kira.

(translated) Kira my flame.

Aside from performing, Baumann also trains dogs in the arts of obedience, obstacle courses, and of course, dancing.

via Miss Cellania