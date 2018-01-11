Laughing Squid

An Interview With the Legendary Designers Behind the World’s Most Iconic Company Logos

60 Years of Logos: Chermayeff and Geismar” is a wonderful film by Dress Code for their client AIGA that tells the story of the legendary founders of Chermayeff & Geismar (Now Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv), the design duo who, over the past 60 years, have created some of the world’s most iconic logos. Amongst these instantly recognizable logos are NBC, National Geographic, Showtime, Chase Bank, PBS, Univision, Xerox, Barney’s and the Library of Congress, to just name a few Although the film is short, Dress Code had the opportunity to speak with Ivan Chermayeff and Tom Geismar shortly before Chermayeff’s passing in December 2017.

60 years ago Ivan Chermayeff and Tom Geismar joined forces and the world of design has never been the same. Their company Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv designed some of the most enduring and defining logos of the modern age. We honor their collaboration with this video, which includes, sadly, the last interview with Ivan before his passing.

