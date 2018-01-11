An Interview With the Legendary Designers Behind the World’s Most Iconic Company Logos

60 years ago Ivan Chermayeff and Tom Geismar joined forces and the world of design has never been the same. Their company Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv designed some of the most enduring and defining logos of the modern age. We honor their collaboration with this video, which includes, sadly, the last interview with Ivan before his passing.

