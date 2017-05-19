Laughing Squid

Chemistry Lab Shot Glasses

Barbuzzo Gifts has created a set of 4 chemistry lab shot glasses, modeled after actual laboratory glassware, that feature 3 mini beakers and an Erlenmeyer flask to pour your beverage of choice into. Each shot glass has measurements printed on them to “help you better serve your special lab recipes.” They are available to purchase from Amazon.

Mixology 101 starts here! Unleash the need for the mad scientist within you to cater to your guests with the unique set of Lab Shots. The set includes a 3 Mini Beaker and an Erlenmeyer Flask which have measurements on them to “help” you better serve your “close friends” with a beverage of their liking.

