Barbuzzo Gifts has created a set of 4 chemistry lab shot glasses, modeled after actual laboratory glassware, that feature 3 mini beakers and an Erlenmeyer flask to pour your beverage of choice into. Each shot glass has measurements printed on them to “help you better serve your special lab recipes.” They are available to purchase from Amazon.

images via Amazon

via Geeks Are Sexy