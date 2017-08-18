Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Chase, A Mesmerizing Stop Motion Short About Time and the Similar Paths We All Take in Life

by at on

Chase” is a mesmerizing stop motion animated short, shot in Ireland and Poland, that was directed by Sligo, Ireland artist Páraic Mc Gloughlin. The captivating film, compiled of Páraic’s own personal photos and sounds, explores time and the similar decisions that we all make and the paths we take in life.

Shot in Ireland and Poland – a journey that explores ideas of decision, choice, consequence, circumstance and time among other things, a personal perception on how we try to find whatever it is we are searching for.The film looks at objects,people,and places which share common properties,our connection with one another and our environments in the very similar yet very different paths we share.

Chase

Chase

Chase

Chase

Chase

images by Páraic Mc Gloughlin

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy