Chase, A Mesmerizing Stop Motion Short About Time and the Similar Paths We All Take in Life

“Chase” is a mesmerizing stop motion animated short, shot in Ireland and Poland, that was directed by Sligo, Ireland artist Páraic Mc Gloughlin. The captivating film, compiled of Páraic’s own personal photos and sounds, explores time and the similar decisions that we all make and the paths we take in life.

Shot in Ireland and Poland – a journey that explores ideas of decision, choice, consequence, circumstance and time among other things, a personal perception on how we try to find whatever it is we are searching for.The film looks at objects,people,and places which share common properties,our connection with one another and our environments in the very similar yet very different paths we share.

images by Páraic Mc Gloughlin

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips