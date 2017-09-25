The Characters of Silicon Valley React to the Tim Cook’s One More Thing iPhone X Announcement

In a very clever mashup by Funny or Die, the characters of Silicon Valley including Richard, Gillfoyle, Erlich, Dinesh and Jared, gathered around the dining room table to watch to Tim Cook‘s “One More Thing” announcement of the iPhone X, during which Apple senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi made animal faces and sounds while showing of the new Animoji feature. The collective responses were of interest, amusement, concern and finally such disbelief that caused Richard to leave the room.
