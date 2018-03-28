Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Sampling of Fascinating Specimens From the Vast Collection at The Center for Meteorite Studies

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a bolidic episode of The Macroscope, producer Emily V. Driscoll and filmmaker Brandon Swanson of Science Friday paid a fascinating visit to Doctor Laurence Garvie. Garvie serves as a research professor and curator for the Center for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University. During their time together, Garvie enthusiastically showed off different and interesting meteorites from the vast collection, waxing philosophically about each specimen along with the information gathered from them as a whole.

So now we’re starting to do the scientific work. You know, what we do is we look at these meteorites and we look at their characteristics and their chemistry and their isotopes and their structures. What we’re trying to do is piece this all together to really unravel the early solar system stories.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP