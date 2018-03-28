A Sampling of Fascinating Specimens From the Vast Collection at The Center for Meteorite Studies

In a bolidic episode of The Macroscope, producer Emily V. Driscoll and filmmaker Brandon Swanson of Science Friday paid a fascinating visit to Doctor Laurence Garvie. Garvie serves as a research professor and curator for the Center for Meteorite Studies at Arizona State University. During their time together, Garvie enthusiastically showed off different and interesting meteorites from the vast collection, waxing philosophically about each specimen along with the information gathered from them as a whole.

So now we’re starting to do the scientific work. You know, what we do is we look at these meteorites and we look at their characteristics and their chemistry and their isotopes and their structures. What we’re trying to do is piece this all together to really unravel the early solar system stories.