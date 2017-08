Musicians Jack Landstreet (flute) and Thillman Benham (cello) teamed up to perform an ice melting cello and beatboxing flute cover of the Game of Thrones theme song.

The flute and cello were recorded live at the magnificent undercroft of Baltimore’s Cathedral of the Incarnation. With high arches and stone architecture, this hall sends us back to a medieval era when dragons roamed. Armored in dragon scalemail, Jack takes on the visage of a Targaryen knight.