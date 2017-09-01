Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Photos of Celebrities Chilling In a Bowl of Ramen

by at on

Celebrities In Ramen is a hilarious Instagram account that lives up to its name. It features digitally manipulated images of celebrities chilling in a delicious looking bowl of ramen.

via Mashable

Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy