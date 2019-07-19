An All-Star Cast Embodies the Unpredictable Feline Spirit in the Film Adaptation of the Stage Musical ‘Cats’

The Andrew Lloyd Webber stage musical Cats, a fantastic adaptation of the T.S. Eliot poem Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Broadway and the West End and it was only a matter of time before there was a film adaptation.

The movie is directed by Tom Hooper (Les Misérables) and features an all-star cast, each of whom when in full costume, embodies the truly unpredictable feline spirit.

Cats stars James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut.

Cats is scheduled for release on December 20, 2019.