In 2016, Seung Chan Kim discovered why socks go temporarily missing in his house. It seems that with the help of a human accomplice, a sneaky little cat steals them while hiding underneath the upturned aqua blue laundry basket. It does help, however, that the cat is unknowingly loading the laundry basket for later.

