Determined Tabby Cat Does Crunches at the Gym

A resolute male tabby named Xiao Hu (Little Tiger) walked up to an exercise bench, put his back paws up, and began doing what looked like abdominal crunches. This hilarious event happened at a gym in the eastern Chinese city of Jining.

Last abs session of the day

Coworkers: What did you do this weekend?



Me: Worked out with my cat at the gym.



Coworkers: That's ridiculous! Cats can't workout.



My cat: pic.twitter.com/0vj9McUGzd — The Cultured Ruffian (@CulturedRuffian) February 21, 2022

Mr. Chu, Xiao Hu’s human and owner of the gym told The Daily Mail that Xiao Hu just walked up to the gym one day and never left. The cat also enjoys working out with customers.

Because we have people training their abs on that exercise bench every day, it likes to lie there as well.